Serena Williams daughter Alexis Olympia is simply adorable at tennis match - see the snaps! Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia is clearly already a fan of tennis!

Serena Williams' gorgeous baby daughter, Alexis Olympia, watched her mum return to professional tennis for the first time since giving birth at the weekend! The gorgeous five-month-old sat on her dad's lap as the pair watched the action at the 2018 Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend. The adorable baby girl looked quite happy watching her mum play as her dad, Alexis Ohanian, laughed and chatted with friends during the doubles match. Although Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, lost the match to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs, Serena spoke about returning to the game following the match, telling reporters: "I honestly feel better than I thought I was going to fee. I feel like I'm on the right track for me."

Alexis watched the match

Serena is already trying to get her baby girl interested in tennis, and she even recently shared a snap of Alexis with her first ever mini tennis racket. Posting the cute photo on Instagram, she wrote: "Olympia Ohanian, at match point, championship point, even without her shoes she's hard to beat. Serving now for her 12th Wimbledon title. Three more than her mum Serena."

The tennis champion recently opened up to Vogue about the challenges that come with being a new mum, explaining: "Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can't do this'. It's that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that's just who I am. No one talks about the low moments - the pressure you feel, the incredible let-down every time you hear the baby cry." She added: "I've broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?' The emotions are insane."