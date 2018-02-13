Nicky Hilton shares first picture of daughter Teddy - and her gorgeous nursery! Nicky and her husband James Rothschild welcomed baby Teddy in December

Nicky Hilton is one proud mother! The 34-year-old has shared a first glimpse of her newborn daughter Teddy with her fans. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the mum-of-two posted a loving snap of herself cuddling her little girl against a beautiful backdrop of her child's nursery. "Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show," she gushed in the caption.

Fans rushed to post sweet comments on the post, with one saying: "Teddy is so beautiful! Cute baby." Another wrote: "Beautiful Photograph. Your wall and your outfit blend perfectly. This picture you will look at years from now." A third post read: "I love every detail of this picture." A fourth follower added: "Precious mommy/infant moment!"

Nicky and her husband James Rothschild welcomed their second child together in December. The doting mother announced the happy news on Twitter, telling her followers that Christmas had come early with the safe arrival of her baby daughter. "Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season," she tweeted.

Nicky and James are already parents to a one-year-old daughter Lily-Grace, and the businesswoman previously told HELLO! that they had chosen not to find out the gender of their second child. "I've waited this long. I think it would be silly to find out now!" Nicky said, adding that she didn't have any preference on whether she had a boy or girl: "I think either would be adorable."