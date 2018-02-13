EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits she feels 'ugly and low' in makeup-free snap The EastEnders actress is pregnant with her second child

Jacqueline Jossa has given her followers a candid account of motherhood and pregnancy, admitting that she has been feeling "ugly and low". Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the EastEnders actress, who is pregnant with her second child, confessed that there are moments in her life when she isn't always perfect. Alongside a makeup-free picture of herself with her daughter Ella, she wrote: "As a mother I barely have time to put make up on or wear a cute outfit without rushing here there and everywhere and I wouldn't have it any other way..

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a candid new Instagram post on motherhood

"This is me, poorly, sleepy, pregnant and make up free this morning!! I took a photo because me and Ella were having a cute moment reading a book together and then looked at the photo and thought holy moly poor me ahha!!" Giving an open account of her life, the 25-year-old added: "One of them ones where you feel even more unwell cos you look so bad. But I like the fact I can post and make others feel better to let people realise that we all feel ugly and low sometimes!"

STORY: EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa debuts baby bump at the NTAs

Jacqueline and Dan Osborne are expecting their second child together

She concluded: "Let's still take photos and memories we will keep forever. Hopefully I look a bit more presentable tomorrow, sorry guys!! Me and my darling love a cuddle in the morning." Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne are gearing up for the arrival of their second child together. The pair married in June 2017, and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship.

READ: Jacqueline Jossa's daughter Ella enjoys early birthday celebrations