Aston Merrygold has plenty to celebrate! The JLS singer marked his 30th birthday with a lovely post of his newborn son Grayson Jax. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the Strictly star shared a gorgeous photo of his little boy and in the caption he wrote: "The greatest birthday gift EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!" His son's onesie had message, "Happy 30th Birthday Daddy, all my love Grayson," emblazoned across it.

Fans rushed to post comments underneath the post, with one writing: "Happy 30th birthday Aston!! Have a great day with the little fella and your family!" Another said: "All the very best on this mile stone birthday." A third post read: "Happy birthday Ast have an amazing day.. I can't believe you're 30!!" A fourth follower remarked: "My son was my husband's 30th birthday present too 32yrs ago!! Happy Birthday Aston."

It's been two weeks since Aston and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards announced the arrival of their first child, telling Instagram fans: "Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete." Aston and Sarah announced her pregnancy in September, with the singer admitting he had found it hard to keep the news a secret. He said: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever this secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel… All I know is there's no feeling like it!"