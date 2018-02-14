Novak Djokovic shares adorable photo of baby daughter Tara The tennis champion shared a photo of himself with his baby girl

Novak Djokovic has said that he is "taken for life" by his beautiful baby daughter, Tara. The proud dad shared a photo of himself holding his baby girl, who he welcomed in September 2017, and captioned the beautiful snap: "My heart belongs to my two girls. I'm taken for life." His fans were quick to phrase the beautiful photo, with one writing: "I love this guy so much proper family man," while another added: "Oh god hitting it right in the feels." The tennis champion, who also shares a three-year-old son with his wife Jelena, confirmed that they had welcomed a baby girl last year, and captioned the snap: "Very happy and proud to welcome our little girl Tara to our home.

Novak shared a snap of himself with his baby girl

He continued: "Jelena and I have been hand in hand on this journey and as a man, I have to send my love and admiration to every single woman out there for going through so much pain and effort to create life, to bring life and raise a human being... what a blessing to have an opportunity to be a parent. Thank you for celebrating the birth of my daughter and sending my family all the love and best wishes in the past few days. On behalf of me and Jelena, I want to say thank you! We are back from hospital, Jelena and Tara are my angels, and Stefan is a proud big brother who wants to take part in baby chores :) Life is divine!"

Loading the player... Novak spent quality time at home prior to baby Tara's arrival, and bowed out of Wimbledon due to an elbow injury. Speaking about the decision on Facebook, he wrote: "Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I'm trying to look on the positive side. I believe that everything in life happens for a reason. I'll use this time as best as I can to spend quality time with my family. In about a month, a month and a half's time, hopefully Jelena and I will, with God's help, become parents again."

