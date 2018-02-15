Liam Payne shares rare photo of Cheryl's 'little Valentine' baby Bear The couple's son will turn one next month

Liam Payne melted hearts the world over by sharing the sweetest photo of his son Bear. The One Direction singer posted the rare snap of his baby on Instagram, wishing his girlfriend Cheryl a happy Valentine's Day. Liam, 24, joked: "Happy Valentine's Day @cherylofficial and everyone. Looks like I've got the big guy to compete with now." The adorable post concealed Bear's face, and instead focused on his personalised babygro, which read: "Bear is Mummy's little Valentine."

Cheryl, 34, was celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a mother. The singer, who is notoriously quiet about her personal life, chose to mark the day in private without sharing any social media posts. It's almost coming up to her son's first birthday; Cheryl gave birth to Bear in late March, confirming the safe arrival of her child with a sweet polaroid photo of her baby and partner Liam.

Cheryl and Liam welcomed son Bear in March 2017

The Geordie singer recently sparked rumours that she is engaged to Liam, after stepping out wearing a very sizeable ring on her left hand. Cheryl was attending a charity event for The Prince's Trust at Buckingham Palace, where she met with Prince Charles and fellow L'Oréal ambassador Helen Mirren. Fans were quick to notice her dazzling hand candy, but her spokesperson later confirmed that the mother-of-one was simply wearing "costume jewellery".

The event marked Cheryl's first high-profile appearance since The X Factor final in December. She has chosen to stay largely out of the spotlight since becoming a first-time mother, but recently teased a return to the music industry on social media. She was pictured at a recording studio with rapper, Big Shaq, looking cool in a black-and-white striped polo neck jumper, a white jacket, white trainers and ripped jeans. Cheryl has also been spotted at the studio with producer Naughty Boy, X Factor winners Rak-Su and former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts.