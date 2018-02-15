Peter Andre shares rare photo of children Amelia and Theo watching mum Emily on Lorraine The adorable youngsters were watching their mum Dr Emily Andre on Lorraine while eating their breakfast on Thursday Morning

Emily Andre made her second appearance as a medical expert on Lorraine on Thursday. And while the junior doctor received a mass of support from viewers and her doting husband Peter Andre, it was her two children that were her biggest cheerleaders. Peter shared a sweet photo of Amelia and Theo watching their mum on the telly while eating their breakfast at home. "Kids watching mum at breakfast," he captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one saying: "This is so sweet. She was amazing as always," while another said: "Cute, love how family orientated you are." A third added: "How lovely, such wonderful parents!" The 28-year-old was filling in once again for the ITV daytime show's resident Dr Hilary, Emily touched upon the day's current health headlines, including eating disorders, the rise in teenagers accessing anti-anxiety drugs on social media to help cope with exam pressures, how back pain could be a sign of pancreatic cancer, and the list of ultra-processed foods linked to cancer.

Peter Andre shared a sweet photo of Amelia and Theo watching their mum on TV

As well as being mum to daughter Amelia, four, and son Theo, Emily is also stepmum to Peter's two older children Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, who he shares with ex-wife, Loose Women panellists Katie Price. Peter has hinted recently that he would like to have more children in the future, but has said that Emily is not as keen as she is wanting to concentrate on her career – having recently gone back to work following her maternity leave. The TV presenter told The Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." Peter admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough."

Peter is also a proud dad to Junior and Princess

The singer recently spoke to HELLO! Online about Emily ahead of her return to work, admitting that he was "very, very proud" of her. He said: "She is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."

