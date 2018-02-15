Coleen Rooney shares first photo of newborn baby boy Cass Wayne Rooney's wife took to Instagram to post the snap

Coleen Rooney's baby is the cutest! The dedicated mum announced the birth of her fourth child on Thursday, and she just couldn't wait to share the first photo with her followers. Taking to Instagram, Coleen posted a close-up picture of her newborn son Cass. She wrote: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful."

Wayne Rooney's wife revealed her baby news on Twitter earlier that morning with the same caption. Fans were quick to note that Coleen had broken her tradition of giving each of her children a name beginning with the letter K. The couple already share eight-year-old Kai Wayne, four-year-old Klay Anthony and Kit Joseph, two.

Coleen with her baby boy Cass

Coleen, 31, and Wayne, 32, have been married since June 2008, and announced the news of her fourth pregnancy last August. Just recently, the doting mum was surprised with a baby shower by her family and friends, and shared a photo from the celebration on social media. Held at Rise Cycling Studio in Liverpool, guests got to pose for pictures in a fun photo-booth, enjoy live music as well as snack on various sweet treats.

The past few months haven't been easy for Coleen; footballer Wayne was caught up in a drink driving and alleged cheating scandal just a few weeks after Coleen confirmed her pregnancy. The couple were plagued with rumours of a split, but they put on a united front.

Wayne and Coleen also have three older sons

Coleen shares Valentine's Day message for Wayne

Coleen has previously opened up to HELLO! about family life since becoming a mother, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

Loading the player...

Coleen pays emotional tribute to 'angel' sister Rosie

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"