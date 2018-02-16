Loading the player...

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott share first snap together since baby's arrival The pair recently became new parents to a baby girl, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have shared their first photo together since the arrival of their baby girl, Stormi! The sweet couple, who welcomed their baby daughter on 1 February, posed together while wearing medical masks, with Travis posting the picture on Snapchat, writing: "bdjxjkdn" over the image. According to sources, the pair's relationship has been stronger than ever since welcomed their first child, with an insider telling E! News: "Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place. Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

The couple looked cosy in the sweet snap

The reality show star, 20, has kept out of the spotlight during her pregnancy, and didn't confirm that she was expecting a child until after she gave birth. Taking to Instagram, Kylie explained why she chose to keep her pregnancy private, writing: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

GALLERY: How to get an eco-friendly nursery like Kylie Jenner

The pair recently welcomed a baby girl, Stormi

She continued: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this, I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

READ: Kylie Jenner shares sultry post-baby photo 11 days after giving birth