Ciara shares first photo of beautiful baby daughter Sienna

Ciara has shared a gorgeous new photo of her baby daughter, Sienna, on her Instagram account. Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed their first child together back in April 2017, but have kept photos of the baby girl off social media, until now. Posting a snap of herself with Sienna, Ciara wrote: "She's the sweetest angel!" The singer also linked to the TraceMe App, where she shared a touching letter to her daughter. The letter read: "My Princess, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life. Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mum could ask for."

She continued: "You are the little girl I always prayed for and more. I’m so grateful for you. When I look in your eyes I see the sweetest angel. A young Queen. A girl that’s going to be all that she dreams of, a girl that won’t take no mess, and stand up for what she wants and deserves... I pray that you will have the Boldness of Rosa Parks. The intelligence of Maya Angelou. The compassion of Princess Diana. The creativity of J.K. Rowling. The grace & confidence of Michelle Obama. The resilience of Serena Williams. And oh... not to mention... the dance moves like your mumma! Haha."

Ciara first announced their baby's arrival in April 2017, writing: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, no matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, mummy & daddy. 7:03 pm. 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017." Her fans were quick to praise the sweet snaps, with one writing: "She is so beautiful," while another added: "She's such a cutie!!! Glad you finally shared your blessing with us!"

