Tom Daley and husband talk about UK surrogacy laws

Tom Daley and his husband, director Dustin Lance Black, have opened up about expecting their first child together via a surrogate, and admitted that they were surprised by the laws on surrogacy in the UK. Speaking on the Attitude magazine's Heroes podcast, the pair admitted that the US was way ahead of the UK on the subject. Tom said: "We've done research into loads of different ideas, through adoption or through surrogacy and all that kind of stuff. Well actually the laws in the UK don't actually permit commercial surrogacy." Dustin added: "That was a bit of shock to me. That in a place like this, that seems so progressive and so far ahead still to the United States on things like employment, housing, security and marriage. But on surrogacy, it's not available in the same way." They pair then joked that they "keep trying... but Lance doesn't seem to get pregnant".

Tom, 23, and Dustin, 43, announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day. Both shared a sweet snap of themselves holding the ultrasound, and Dustin wrote: "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours," with an emoji of a couple with a child. Their followers were quick to congratulate them, with one writing: "Awwwwww! Congratulations, you're going to be the best parents ever," while another added: "Proud of you guys!! You’re going to be wonderful parents, I have no doubt about it. Congratulations guys!"

Loading the player... Dustin recently hinted that he and Tom were ready to start a family on BBC's Question Time. He said: "I'm here from the United States of America, I didn't get to vote on Brexit, because in this country because I fell in love, because I call it home and because I hope to raise a family here, so I really do give a damn about how this country does and it seems like no one's got their eye on the ball, who's at the wheel of the ship."

