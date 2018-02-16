Leo Messi reveals quirky name for his third child Leo Messi and his wife Antonella are expecting baby number three - find out the cute name!

Leo Messi has revealed what he and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, plan to name their third child! The pair, who already share two sons, five-year-old Thiago and two-year-old Mateo, revealed that they will name their third child 'Ciro'. The Barcelona football star posted a video of Antonella's baby bump moving, and added a heart with the words 'Baby Ciro'. Fans were quick to praise the cute name, with one writing: "Not even born yet and the kid's already practicing," while another added: "Wow so adorable."

Leo with his two sons

Leo and Antonella regularly share snaps of themselves with their young sons on Instagram, and Antonella most recently shared a sweet photo of the football superstar with his two sons. Translated from Spanish, she captioned the photo: "In love with them." The mum-of-two also shared a photo of the boys cuddling her and her growing baby bump, and captioned the sweet photo: "Amor Amor Amor," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Messi announces that his third son will be named Ciro. Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQL98f1U0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 6, 2018

Leo is not far behind Wayne Rooney, who recently welcomed his fourth son with his wife, Coleen, sparking jokes from fans of Twitter that he was making his own five-a-side football team. Wayne joined in on the fun by posting a photo of his four sons together for the first time, and captioned the snap: "Five-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass." Speaking about being a mum, Coleen previously told HELLO!: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

