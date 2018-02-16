Coleen Rooney arrives home with newborn baby Cass Wayne Rooney's wife said the family are "all in love" with Cass

Coleen Rooney is back home with her baby boy Cass. The mother-of-four told fans that the newest member of her family is "home, healthy and happy," while also thanking hospital staff for their fantastic support. She tweeted: "Thank you all for the lovely well wishes and messages. Really appreciate them. We are all in love with our Baby Cass who is Home, healthy and happy. Xx."

Coleen, 31, also gave a sweet shout out to hospital staff. "Thank you so much @LiverpoolWomens hospital ..... as it always has been with my other children .... you were fantastic again," she tweeted. "We are so lucky to have such fantastic and caring doctors, nurses, midwives and staff etc to look after us. I really appreciate all your hard work x."

Coleen welcomed her baby boy on Thursday

Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen welcomed their son on Thursday morning, with Coleen making the announcement bright and early. "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful," she revealed. A few hours later, she followed it up with a tender black-and-white photo of herself and baby Cass cuddling.

Meanwhile Coleen's footballer husband Wayne, who plays for Everton, joked that his five-a-side team is now complete. The 32-year-old shared the cutest photo on Instagram with his four sons, writing: "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass." His eldest sons Kai Wayne, eight, Klay Anthony, four, and two-year-old Kit Joseph were seen huddled around their new baby brother.

Wayne joked that his five-a-side team is now complete

Coleen has previously opened up to HELLO! about family life since becoming a mother, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"