Elton John's son Elijah joins him on stage at his concert The doting dad invited his youngest son to join him at the piano

Elton John melted hearts on Saturday when, during his concert in Las Vegas, he invited his young son Elijah to join him during the encore. The adorable five-year-old was seen sitting next to his famous dad at the piano, while fans cheered in the audience. Elton posted a photo of the sweet moment on his Instagram account, captioning the post: "Elijah joins daddy for the encore." Followers were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, so special! What an amazing photo," while another said: "Saw him in Las Vegas last week! Best show ever." A third commented on Elijah's outfit – who was dressed in a matching suit to his dad, teamed with red trainers. "Cool little red shoes," they said.

Elton John's son Elijah joined his dad on stage

Doting dad Elton recently announced that he was planning to retire from touring to spend more time with his two sons, Elijah and Zachary, seven, who he shares with husband David Furnish. The 70-year-old revealed his plans during a live press conference broadcast last month. He said: "I am not going to be touring anymore apart from September, which will be a global tour. My priorities have changed in my life. We had children, they have changed our lives." Elton added: "In 2015, David [Furnish] and I sat down with a school schedule and I said 'I don’t want to miss too much of this.' The priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are now my children, and my husband. I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally, and to say goodbye, to have a breather."

RELATED: Elton John's son Elijah celebrates his fifth birthday!

Elton is also a dad to son Zachary

RELATED: Sir Elton John reveals his children are behind his retirement

The star teased that his final tour - The Yellow Brick Road tour - would be the biggest yet, saying: "This is a mega-tour - to go around the world and to say goodbye to all the people in the countries that I am popular in will take around three years." Both Zachary and Elijah will also be coming on some of Elton's tour with him. "They will be coming on some of the tour with us, I am going to take them out of school for nine months with a tutor. When the tour stops they are going to be ten and eight. I love them so much, I don’t want to miss them and I don’t want them to miss me," he said.