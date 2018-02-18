Cat Deeley shows off growing baby bump in sweet photo with son Milo The 41-year-old star is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley is bumping along nicely! The pregnant TV star has shared a beautiful Instagram snap from her "perfect day" with her family, giving fans a glimpse of her growing bump. Cat, who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Kielty, was pictured strolling along the beach in Malibu with her two-year-old son Milo in tow.

Cat announced her pregnancy last month, with the 41-year-old taking to Twitter to write: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Friends were quick to congratulate Cat, with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying: "Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!" Actress Gaby Diaz added: "CAT!!! Congratulations!!!"

Cat showed off her baby bump on Instagram

The former SMTV Live presenter – who now resides in LA – recently revealed that she hasn't actually told her son that she is expecting another baby. Chatting to host Steve Harvey on Steve TV about her little boy, she said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blinded for ten minutes!" Cat added: "So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven't told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

Cat and husband Patrick have a two-year-old son Milo together

The doting mum said that instead of telling Milo that he will soon be a big brother, she is instead trying to prepare him for the role by teaching him to be gentle. "I'm starting with the dog," she said. "I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Cat observed: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."