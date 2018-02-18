﻿
cat-deeley

Cat Deeley shows off growing baby bump in sweet photo with son Milo

The 41-year-old star is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Kielty

Ainhoa Barcelona

Cat Deeley is bumping along nicely! The pregnant TV star has shared a beautiful Instagram snap from her "perfect day" with her family, giving fans a glimpse of her growing bump. Cat, who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Kielty, was pictured strolling along the beach in Malibu with her two-year-old son Milo in tow.

Cat announced her pregnancy last month, with the 41-year-old taking to Twitter to write: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Friends were quick to congratulate Cat, with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying: "Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!" Actress Gaby Diaz added: "CAT!!! Congratulations!!!"

cat-deeley-instagram-son-milo-baby-bump

Cat showed off her baby bump on Instagram

The former SMTV Live presenter – who now resides in LA – recently revealed that she hasn't actually told her son that she is expecting another baby. Chatting to host Steve Harvey on Steve TV about her little boy, she said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blinded for ten minutes!" Cat added: "So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven't told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

Cat reveals she's a fan of this bizarre beauty trend!

cat-deeley-son-milo-instagram

Cat and husband Patrick have a two-year-old son Milo together

Cat shares rare epic photo kissing husband Patrick - see it here

The doting mum said that instead of telling Milo that he will soon be a big brother, she is instead trying to prepare him for the role by teaching him to be gentle. "I'm starting with the dog," she said. "I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Cat observed: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

Loading the player...

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment