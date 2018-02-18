Coleen Rooney's son Kai bonds with baby brother Cass The doting mum shared the sweet snapshot of her oldest and youngest sons

Coleen Rooney welcomed her fourth son Cass last week, and proudly took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet photo of her oldest son Kai bonding with the newest addition to the family. In the picture, Kai, eight, is seen planting kisses on his baby brother's forehead while looking on adoringly. "Morning kisses," Wayne Rooney's wife captioned the post. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "So cute," while another said: "I have four sons, it's an honour." A third added: "Congratulations! Absolutely gorgeous photo x." Doting mum Coleen proudly announced Cass' safe arrival on Twitter on Thursday, writing: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." Footballer Wayne also posted a cute snapshot of his four sons, joking that his five-a-side team is now complete. "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass," he wrote.

Coleen Rooney is a doting mum to four sons

While expecting her third child, Kit, Coleen previously said she'd like a baby girl, telling HELLO!: "I honestly don't mind. But a girl would be nice to complete the family, of course." Speaking about motherhood, she added: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

RELATED: Wayne Rooney shares family photo with his four sons

Loading the player...

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"

RELATED: Coleen Rooney shares first photo of baby son Cass