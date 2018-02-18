BAFTAs 2018: Hugh Grant's pregnant girlfriend Anna Eberstein makes glowing appearance The Swedish TV producer is expecting her third child with Hugh

Anna Eberstein looked positively glowing as she joined her boyfriend Hugh Grant at the 2018 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night. The Swedish TV producer, who is expecting Hugh's fifth child, dressed her growing baby bump in a chic black number – abiding by the black dress code in support of the Time's Up campaign. Anna completed her look with a black blazer and wore an exquisite pair of glittering diamond earrings.

The mother-of-two is expecting her third child with the Paddington 2 actor, although neither Hugh nor Anna have confirmed the pregnancy. This will be their third child together; the couple welcomed their son John in 2012, followed by a daughter in 2015. Hugh, 57, also has a seven-year-old daughter Tabitha and a son Felix with his former partner, Tinglan Hong.

Hugh and Anna are expecting their third child together

The Notting Hill star was nominated for Best Supporting Actor on the night, for his role as a villain in Paddington 2. Hugh and his pregnant girlfriend joined a host of A-listers on the night, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie. Guests of honour at the star-studded event were Prince William and Kate; William was attending in his role as President of BAFTA, and tasked with handing out the Fellowship Award to Sir Ridley Scott.

While Hugh is keeping mum about the impending arrival of his fifth child, the actor gave a rare interview recently, in which he opened up about his role as a dad. Speaking to People TV, Hugh admitted that becoming a dad for the first time was "the nicest thing that's ever happened to me". Hugh revealed: "It happens to be true. It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

Hugh and Anna make rare red-carpet appearance

The Love Actually star spoke of a funny game he likes to play with his children. "It's always amusing to put your underpants on your head," he said. "My little girl at two likes her nappies on my head." The actor also revealed he once made the mistake of showing his backside to his son for fun but "then he got the habit and taught every single child in West London to do the same!"