Laura Tobin proudly introduces baby daughter on Good Morning Britain The weather presenter also spoke about her little girl's premature birth

Laura Tobin returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday to introduce her work colleagues to her beautiful baby daughter Charlotte. The weather presenter proudly appeared with her little girl live in the studios, and spoke about Charlotte's premature arrival, revealing that she had weighed less than 3lbs at the time of her birth. "We're really good," she said, as hosts Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins cooed over baby Charlotte. "I mean, no one tells you how hard it is being a parent. But do you know what, we're so lucky, she sleeps basically through the night. She doesn't like sleeping in the day – but that's ok, we'll take the night-time sleeping!" She added: "She was two and a half pounds when she was born, she was tiny, and now she's just over 14lbs. she was on oxygen for a really long time but the bigger she gets, the stronger she gets."

Laura Tobin proudly introduced baby daughter Charlotte on Good Morning Britain

Laura, 36, also revealed that she had been at work in the ITV studios when she discovered she was in labour. "I came into work and I thought, 'I don’t feel very well, a bit achey, a bit tired, a little bit hot'," she said. "I got to the hospital and the doctor said, 'The baby wants to come today'. It was a huge shock – we had nothing ready!"

STORY: Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin returns home after giving birth prematurely

The TV star went on to reveal why she and her husband Dean had decided to name their baby Charlotte. "So, she's called Charlotte because my husband proposed to me in a town in Germany called Charlottenburg, which is named after Princess Charlotte," she shared. "And her middle name is Blossom, because when I was pregnant, you know, the blossom was out, and we thought that was nice.

Little Charlotte weighed just 2.5lbs when she was born prematurely

The news of Charlotte's arrival was announced by hosts Susanna and Piers Morgan on GMB in September, with Susanna telling viewers: "You may have noticed that Laura hasn't been here over the summer. We are pleased to say she has given birth to a little baby girl. She has called her Charlotte. Little Charlotte came a little earlier than planned and she is being looked after in hospital. Laura and Dean are with her every day, and she is growing every day." Piers then added: "All our best to Laura and Dean and little baby Charlotte. It's been a tricky few months but good luck to all of you."

STORY: Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin announces pregnancy live on air