Travis Scott opens up about baby daughter with Kylie Jenner It sounds like Travis Scott is loving being a new dad!

The father of Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Travis Scott, has opened up about their newborn for the first time. The rapper, 25, was asked about the couple's bundle of joy by TMZ as he left nightclub Poppy on Saturday, to which he replied: "She's beautiful!" The new dad has had a busy weekend balancing his work and personal life after he performed a 30-minute set in L.A. for NBA's All-Star Weekend. Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi in early February, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a message announcing her birth, and explained her own silence during her pregnancy.

Kylie shared a snap of baby Stormi

She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Travis opened up about his baby daughter

She also shared a video of her pregnancy journey, in which Travis can be spotted in the birthing suite, looking delighted as he prepared to meet his daughter for the first time. The pair recently shared their first selfie together since welcoming little Stormi, with Travis posting a snap of them wearing masks on Snapchat. Speaking about their relationship, a source told E! News: "Her relationship with Travis has made huge strides since having baby Stormi, and they are back in a good place. Travis has been staying overnight at Kylie's several times a week when he is not working or out of town and has also been giving Kylie her time to bond with the baby alone."

