Adam Levine welcomes second baby with wife Behati Prinsloo - find out her unique name The couple welcomed their first daughter Dusty Rose in 2016

Adam Levine and his supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their second child, a girl named Gio Grace. The new arrival is a little sister for 16-month-old Dusty Rose, the couple's first daughter, who was born in September 2016. A representative for the Maroon 5 frontman confirmed the happy news on Friday afternoon.

Behati revealed she was expecting her second child in September, when she posted a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, captioned "ROUND 2". Adam went on to share the gender of the pending arrival on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "It's a girl, we're having another girl," he told the chat show host.

And it looks like Gio and Dusty can look forward to many more siblings in the future. Adam also told Ellen that he and the Namibian beauty want a big family. "I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," he said. "[Behati] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies," he joked.

MORE: Inside Adam and Behati's £13.8million home

The news comes amid reports that Adam, 38, is considering a break from coaching on the US version of The Voice to spend more time with his growing family. Adam has worked on the popular singing show for 13 seasons, and has already committed to the 14th. "He wants to be at home and chase after his kids," a source told Life & Style magazine.

The couple, who married in 2014, are yet to share any pictures of their new bundle of joy on social media, but the doting husband shared a Valentine's snap of his pregnant wife, taken just days before Gio's birth. The sweet picture showed a makeup-free Behati tucking into a heart-shaped box of chocolates whilst enjoying a romantic night in with the Payphone singer.

RELATED: Adam Levine on daughter Dusty Rose: 'I'm so in love with her'