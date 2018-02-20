Katherine Heigl shows off post-baby weight-loss after giving birth The actress welcomed son Joshua with husband Josh Kelley in 2016

Katherine Heigl has documented her incredible post-baby body transformation - 14 months after welcoming her son. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 39-year-old - who gave birth to son Joshua Bishop Kelley, Jr. in 2016 - shared a series of pictures which sees the actress stripped down to her bikini. The first black-and-white picture was taken shortly after she welcomed her child, while the second snap was taken a year later, and the third photo was taken over the weekend.

Explaining why she took her time to get back into her pre-pregnancy shape, Katherine said of her weight-loss journey: "I have a beach vacation coming up, a new job I start filming in April and my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy propelling me forward the last two months to finally lose the last of my baby weight and do a deep dive search for the ab muscles I knew were buried under that belly somewhere!"

Katherine then revealed that she used a mummy blogger's bikini body guide to help her slim down. She added: "I won't lie, the workouts are real ass kickers but the progress I've made in only five short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going! I am so grateful I've had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn't forced by work to snap back into shape but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!"

Katherine previously shared that she gained almost 50lbs (22kg) during her pregnancy and dropped 30lbs (13kg) within 10 days of giving birth, but in a story that will be familiar to many women, she has struggled to shift the remaining 20lbs (9kg). The Emmy Award-winning actress is now gearing up for a role in Suits. Speaking about her exciting new role, Katherine recently said: "Joining Suits was the perfect organic way to not only collaborate with an EP I admire deeply, but to also become part of a show and cast that I am an immense fan of. I have watched Suits from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family."

