Georgia Jones reveals the thing that's surprised her most about motherhood The model and husband Danny welcomed their first baby in January

Georgia Jones has opened up about the reality of giving birth and the first weeks of motherhood in a candid interview with HELLO!. Speaking in a Facebook Live just three weeks after her son Cooper's "dramatic" birth, Danny Jones' wife spoke about the role pregnancy exercise had played during labour.

"When I was pushing I felt strong, I felt I had the power to push," the new mum shared. "It (training) also kept me sane during my pregnancy."

Just days after welcoming her newborn, Georgia took to Instagram to share a very honest post-baby picture of her body. Explaining her decision to post the photo, the 31-year-old model said: "When you have a baby you don't suddenly have a flat belly. I wanted to show what it was like in the beginning and the reality, and that when you’ve had a baby you still look pregnant."

MORE: Inside Danny and Georgia Jones' beautiful nursery

Georgia also admitted that breastfeeding hasn't been as easy as she thought. "I just assumed that you pop them (the baby) on your boob and they suck away, and it's not," she said with a laugh.

Asked what has surprised her most since beocming a mum, the down-to-earth star replied: "I have never done so much washing! My mum laughed at me because I thought I'd be doing a wash a week. Now I see why (she laughed), everything is covered in wee and poo constantly so it’s straight in the washing machine."

RELATED: Georgia Jones shares reality of being a breastfeeding mum

Georgia is now looking forward to another imminent arrival - the launch of her online series called Bump, taking place on Sunday. The exciting new venture, which can be viewed on her YouTube channel The Georgia Edit, will be about "all things pre-pregnancy, during and post-pregnancy," and it will also feature "honest chats" about motherhood including “all the things that nobody tells you about".