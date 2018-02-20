Chrissy Teigen shares her favourite thing about toddlers – and it's hilarious! Does your youngster ever do this?

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her daughter Luna, and her hilarious pooping habits! Taking to Twitter to discuss the adorable toddler, who will turn two in April, Chrissy wrote: "Hiding-while-pooping is my favourite thing about toddlers. I didn't know it was a thing before kids. She creates a small, gated community or fort and you may not look at or speak to her for 10-15 mins. She will call for you, but it is a trick. You may not look."

Chrissy shared a video of baby Luna

She followed the tweet with a video of Luna hiding behind a high stool in their kitchen, and can be heard calling Luna's name twice only for the youngster to simply reply "No". Fellow parents were quick to relate to the Lip Synch Battle host, with one writing: "Both my kids will not poop if I'm in the bathroom. My youngest lets me know he’s done by shouting, 'I'M A DONE ONION'." Another person added: "When I was little I used to go behind the curtains to poop in 'private' and I thought no one could see me. Why I'm tweeting this for the whole world to see I have no idea but somehow you give off the vibe that you'll appreciate my oversharing?"

Chrissy is currently expecting baby number two with her husband, John Legend, and revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is due in June. Speaking about deciding what to name the baby, she said: "Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name." Speaking about how they came up with 'Luna', she continued: "There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night, really big vivid red mood and just gorgeous. I have a love for space. I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as youngster. And so I thought Luna was just perfect."

