Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh has opened up about the different experiences she had breastfeeding her first child and her second. The doctor, 28, revealed that she had no problems with her daughter Amelia, but it was a totally different ball game with her son Theo. During an appearance on Lorraine, Emily said: "It's important we really support women who can breastfeed. I personally breastfed both my kids and loved it. I had no problems at all with my first baby and presumed it would be the same with my second. [But I] was surprised to find it was really, really difficult."

Emily continued: "I needed all the support out there. I had an amazing breastfeeding support worker who I didn't even know existed until I needed her. My midwife and everyone were amazing. I think it's being able to say I'm struggling and I need help."

Emily breastfeeding her son Theo

The doting mother-of-two was filling in for resident TV doctor, Dr Hilary, on the show. Her husband Peter was quick to praise his wife, taking to Instagram to share a picture of the brunette stunner and writing: "Proud of wife Emily today stepping in for Dr Hilary on ITV @itvlorraine :))) great stuff."

It wasn't the first time Emily has starred on the daytime TV show. Last week, she stepped in for the show's resident medic again. She received a mass of support from viewers and her husband, but it was her two children who were her biggest cheerleaders. Peter shared a picture of Amelia, four, and Theo, one, watching their mum on telly while eating their breakfast at home. "Kids watching mum at breakfast," he captioned the post.

The doting mum has two children with her husband Peter

Emily touched upon the day's current health headlines, including eating disorders, the rise in teenagers accessing anti-anxiety drugs on social media to help cope with exam pressures, how back pain could be a sign of pancreatic cancer, and the list of ultra-processed foods linked to cancer.