Kylie Jenner shares first video of baby Stormi Kylie Jenner previously said that little Stormi looks just like she did as a baby

Kylie Jenner has shared her first Snapchat video of her baby girl, Stormi. In the cute clip, the new mum can be seen playing with her daughter's feet, and saying: "Mummy's cute little toes!" The reality show star, 20, also recently spoke about Stormi on Twitter, telling her fans that she had been "staring at her all day", and that she looks "just like [she] did when [she] was a baby". Boyfriend Travis Scott has also opened up about his daughter, telling TMZ that she is "beautiful". Kylie welcomed Stormi with Travis on 1 February at Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A. after months of pregnancy speculation.

Kylie shared a video of Stormi's toes

The star took to social media to announce the arrival of her daughter, and shared a home video of her pregnancy journey. She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world... I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Kylie has previously shared a snap of Stormi holding her thumb

Kylie and Travis were recently spotted making their first outing together since welcoming little Stormi by visiting Nobu Malibu with friends and family. An eyewitness told E! News: "Kylie was carrying a big red coat to stay warm. They had security watching over their table so nobody could approach them or get close. Kylie seemed happy to be out and about and was really enjoying the day."

