Kim Kardashian opens up about surrogacy fears: 'I just hope I care as much' Kim Kardashian admitted that she was concerned about forming a bond with the new baby

Kim Kardashian has spoken about her the concerns she had prior to the arrival of her third child, who was born via a surrogate. Speaking on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in an episode that was recorded ahead of the arrival of her baby daughter, Chicago, Kim discussed opting for a surrogate with her sister Khloe. She said: "Even though I will appreciate not having to gain the weight and then lose the weight…I so would have rather have done it on my own. I just hope I care as much…everyone says its like no different. I still would have rather done it myself."

Kim spoke about welcoming a child via surrogacy

However, it appears Kim's fears were unfounded. She later opened up about the newborn on Twitter, calling baby Chicago "the sweetest". Replying to a fan about her daughter, who she welcomed in January, she wrote: "Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!" Kim's struggle for a third child was documented on the reality show after she revealed that she couldn't give birth naturally when surgery to help her carry another child failed. Speaking to the camera, she said: "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."

Baby Chi appeared in Kylie's pregnancy video

Since welcoming her baby daughter, Kim has also shared details of Chicago's new nursery, telling Architectural Digest: "I'm pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids. We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made. I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding. With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more - you can move easier. Everything in the house is light colours and woods and soft and natural colours."