James Van Der Beek reveals fifth child is on the way - see the sweet announcement photo Former Dawson's Creek star and wife Kimberly already have four children together

James Van Der Beek will soon become a father of five. The former Dawson's Creek actor announced on Friday that he and his producer wife Kimberly are expecting another baby. "Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," James wrote alongside an adorable shot of his four young children touching their mum's growing baby bump. The 40-year-old actor continued: "Some people are probably wondering if we're out of our minds. Which we might very well be… but I couldn't be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly." James' fellow Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes, who played his love interest on the popular teen drama, commented "Wow! Congratulations!" on the cute post.

James made the announcement on Twitter

James and Kimberly married in Tel Aviv back in 2010, welcoming their first child Olivia shortly afterwards. The pending arrival will be a sibling for the couple's four children: seven-year-old Olivia, Joshua, five, Annabel, four, and Emilia, who is almost two. The couple are yet to announce the gender of their fifth baby. Last year, James spoke to People about how becoming a father changed his life: "The second I had kids, they immediately became my priority and everything I did existed to support the life that was all about them in a good way," he said.

READ: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are having a baby!

Loading the player... The pregnancy announcement comes almost two years after the couple welcomed their fourth child, Emilia. After her birth, James tweeted: "Crazy how deeply in love you can fall with someone you just met." James, who recently made a cameo in new release, Downsizing, has since taken to social media to document the latest pregnancy. "Of the six people living in our house, the number who can reliably put their own shoes on is now down to three," he joked, congratulating Kimberly for "being the one who sits most still" while he does it.

READ: Is Rachel McAdams, 39, pregnant with her first baby?