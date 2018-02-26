Kylie Jenner has trademarked her daughter's unique name The new mum is releasing a new makeup collection inspired by Stormi

Kylie Jenner reportedly trademarked her daughter's unique name months before she gave birth. The reality star welcomed her first child, Stormi, on 1 February after months of speculation surrounding her secretive pregnancy. Last week, the new mum delighted fans once again, by unveiling her latest makeup line - The Weather Collection - which will launch on 28 February. The 20-year-old entrepreneur revealed that her baby girl’s name was the inspiration behind the new range. "I've worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she told fans via Insta Stories. "Right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me," revealed Kylie.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to little Stormi earlier this month

The makeup line features storm-themed cosmetics including matte lipsticks, glitter eyeshadows, a highlighter palette, and two pressed powder palettes named "Calm before the storm" and “Eye of the Storm”. Kylie told fans: "I spent a lot of time on this collection and I put a lot of detail into it." Fans naturally went wild over the new collection, with one saying “Looks like heaven” and another praising “your best work yet, mama!"

A source has told The Sun that "a new makeup range was already in the planning when she found out she was pregnant”, adding “Kylie chose the name Stormi really early on." Of Kylie’s reported decision to trademark Stormi’s name, the insider said: "They can’t be too careful. There’s always someone who’ll want to make money off a Kardashian or Jenner name."

Kylie revealed her tot’s unique moniker on Instagram just days after giving birth. "Stormi Webster," she wrote alongside a sweet picture of the newborn holding her finger. Little Stormi will be a month old on Thursday. The makeup mogul also took to Instagram last week to reveal the ‘push present’ she received from Stormi’s father, Travis Scott. Kylie shocked fans by showing off a black limited-production Ferrari LaFerrari, which cost $1.4 million.

