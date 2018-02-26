Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal welcomes child with girlfriend Stephanie Gouveia The celebrity chef is now a proud father of four

Congratulations are in order for Heston Blumenthal! The celebrity chef has become a father for the fourth time after welcoming a child with his girlfriend Stephanie Gouveia. A representative for the star confirmed the news to Daily Mail, saying: "I can confirm Heston and Stephanie have had a child at the end of last year, but we won't be giving any further information." This is the first baby for the 51-year-old and his French partner. He shares three children with ex-wife Zanna; Zack, 25, Jessie, 22, and Joy, 20.

The Michelin-starred chef reportedly started dating estate agent Stephanie in April last year. He was previously in a five-year relationship with American cookery writer and actress Suzanne Pirret. Heston parted ways from former spouse Zanna in 2011, but their divorce was officially granted last April. The former couple, who met when they were teenagers and married in 1989, have remained on the best of terms for the sake of their children. Before their 28-year marriage ended, Heston credited his wife for his successful career. "Zanna is the biggest reason for the success of the restaurant. She has been the one doing the sacrificing in order to support what I wanted to do," he said.

In a previous interview with Event magazine, the TV star opened up about the guilt he felt for not spending enough time with his children. "I remember I had a back operation over Christmas when we were closed at The Fat Duck," he explained. "I was on crutches, putting up decorations with my son Jack, and he said, 'This is the first time we've done this, Dad.' He was 13 or 14. For some reason I thought, 'Isn't that cute?' But then it struck me, 'Oh my God, this really is not right.' I carried that regret for a while, along with other regrets."