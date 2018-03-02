Jonathan Rhys Meyers talks fatherhood: 'It's a lot easier than making films!' Jonathan Rhys Meyers spoke fondly about being a dad to little Wolf

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has opened up about fatherhood on Good Morning Britain, revealing that he thought it was "a lot easier than making films". The Tudors actor, who shares 15-month-old son, Wolf, with his partner Mara Lane, took the pair along to his interview at ITV Studios, and little Wolf stole the scene while exploring the set dressed in an adorable tuxedo jacket with striped trousers. Speaking about the tot, Kate Garraway said: "He's looking very dapper. You've got a real scene stealer there haven't you!" Speaking about fatherhood, Jonathan said: "It's beautiful, what can I say. It's one of the best thing you're going to do… I've been off work for the last four months, so we haven't spent more than hour apart since then."

Jonathan opened up about little Wolf

Speaking about his new project, Damascus Cover, on the show, he revealed that it was John Hurt's last film. He said: "I'd been friends with him for 25 years. He was incredibly intelligent, and an incredibly lovely actor, but filming was complicated as he was quite ill at the time. It was a lot of hard work, especially filming in the heat and travelling. But he was a consummate professional."

Mara shared a snap of little Wolf

Jonathan and Mara endured heartbreak in September 2017 after Mara tragically suffered a miscarriage. At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these." The sad news led Jonathan to relapse into alcoholism after a long period of sobriety. Speaking about his struggle, Mara added: "Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up."

