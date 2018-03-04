Peter Andre shares adorable photo of son Theo's music lesson The Mysterious Girl singer is a doting dad of four

Little Theo will be taking after his famous dad if his family have any say in the matter! Peter Andre's singer/songwriter brother Chris Andre paid a visit to the family's home over the weekend, where he treated his young nephew to a music lesson. In a new photo posted on Peter's Instagram account, the doting uncle was pictured playing the electric guitar as Theo looked on. "Uncle Chris teaching Theo the blues," Peter captioned the post. The photo went down a treat with the 45-year-old's followers, who were quick to praise Chris' musical abilities. "Aww uncle Chris you are amazing," one wrote, while another said: "Brilliant musician, I've watched Chris perform in Cyprus many times."

Peter Andre's brother Chris gave baby Theo a music lesson

The Andre family is very musical. Chris spent time teaching Peter's daughter Princess, ten, how to play the violin in 2016, with Peter posting a photo of the pair full of concentration as they watched a tutorial online. The singer's oldest son, Junior, 12, meanwhile, was recently allocated a drama scholarship just before Christmas. Peter announced the exciting news on social media alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son. "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies," he wrote.

Chris taught Princess how to play the violin in 2016

Peter, who shares his two youngest children – Theo, and Amelia, four, with wife Emily Macdonagh – recently revealed that he would like another baby in the future. He told The Mirror: "All of a sudden I want another baby. It's weird as I always said I don’t want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell." Peter admitted that his wife thinks differently at the moment, revealing: "She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it’s tough."

The star recently spoke to HELLO! about Emily ahead of her return to work, admitting that he was "very, very proud" of her. He said: "She is really looking forward to working. Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."