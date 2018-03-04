Kylie Jenner's baby daughter Stormi is identical to her mum in new photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star shared the first close-up picture of her daughter on Saturday

Kylie Jenner delighted her fans over the weekend after sharing the first close-up photo of her baby daughter Stormi - and the little girl looks just like her famous mum! Taking to Instagram stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sweet image of her daughter, captioning it: "My pretty girl" Stormi's dad Travis Scott also posted the picture on his Instagram account, writing besides it: "Our little rager!!!" Kylie previously told a fan just how much Stormi resembled her, telling them: "She looks just like me as a baby."

Baby Stormi was born on 1 February, and proud mum Kylie shared the first photo of her with her fans to mark the first month of her life. On 1 March, she uploaded a sweet mother-daughter snapshot, showing her cradling her little girl in her arms. Alongside the image, she wrote: "My angel baby is 1 month old today."

The star took to social media to announce the arrival of her daughter, and shared a home video of her pregnancy journey. She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world... I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Stormi is soon to be joined by another cousin, with her aunt Khloe Kardashian expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thomas. The 33-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in December on Instagram. Khloe shared a photo of her bare stomach on Instagram, captioning the image: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!"