Khloé Kardashian confirms gender of her first child The news was confirmed in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she's having a little girl! The 33-year-old, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, announced the exciting news in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloé's doctor shared the baby's gender with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, since the expectant mother was visiting San Francisco with Kim Kardashian West. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl," she revealed after Kylie delivered the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloe later revealed, after Kylie delivered the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm, like, in a state of shock."

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she's having a baby girl

Trying to comfort her, Kim said: "It's OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too." Shortly after the episode aired, Khloé told her Twitter followers: "God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news." She added: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

READ: Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy diet and fitness routine revealed

Loading the player...

Khloé announced her pregnancy in December. She uploaded a picture of her bare stomach on Instagram and confirmed: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!" It's been an special few weeks for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In February, Kylie welcomed her first baby - a daughter called Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott. Other sister Kim and husband Kayne West welcomed their third child in January via a surrogate - also a girl called Chicago.

MORE: Khloé Kardashian reveals she's missing her pre-pregnancy body