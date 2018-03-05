The One Show's Angela Scanlon welcomes her first child - find out the gender and cute name This is the first baby for Angela and her husband

Congratulations are in order for Angela Scanlon and her husband Roy Horgan! The One Show presenter has given birth to her first child - a daughter called Ruby Ellen Horgan. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 34-year-old shared a sweet picture of her tiny tot's feet and in the caption, she gushed: "Ruby Ellen Horgan... Born 25.02.18 at 3.29am - she is a dreamboat & we are so happy this little woman is ours. Welcome to the world, peach." Fans of the presenter rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Congratulations! Enjoy this wonderful, delirious and thoroughly hard time!"

The One Show host Angela Scanlon has given birth to her first child

Another said: "Welcome to parenthood. It is a wonderful time. It is also a wonderful time of the year. Cute toes. Congrats to New Mum and Dad." A third post read: "Congratulations!! Gorgeous name! Hope little Ruby is letting you sleep a bit." Another remarked: "Congratulations on the birth of your gorgeous baby girl! Enjoy all those precious cuddles! We're so happy for you and your family!"

The Irish presenter - who covered Alex Jones on The One Show during her maternity leave - announced her pregnancy in November. Alongside a photo showing her pointing excitedly at her blossoming bump, she wrote: "So I've been baking for six months now… and I've made a bun! It's currently in the oven & will be ready by springtime. We are so, SO thrilled (since I've taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can't wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world. Really hoping he/she is ginger."

This is the first child for Angela and her husband Roy Horgan

Robot Wars star Angela, who has been married to husband Roy Horgan for three years, also shared the happy news over on her Twitter account, sharing a funny photo of an unhappy-looking orangutan which was captioned: "'Get pregnant' they said. 'You'll glow' they said." Alongside it, she wrote: "So. I've been baking for 6 months now and I've made a bun. It's currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime. Apart from feeling severe resentment at the lack of promised 'glow', we are so SO delighted… plus my hair looks great!!"