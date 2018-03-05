Rochelle Humes shares rare photos of daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina Rochelle Humes opened up about the 'special day' with her two daughters

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have thrown a first birthday party for their baby daughter, Valentina, who will turn one on 10 March. The pair took to Instagram Stories to share photos and clips of the special day, when little Valentina was also christened. Rochelle shared an album of photos on Instagram from the special day, which included a snap of little Alaia-Mai in church, and Marvin holding their baby daughter. Sharing a photo of a baby being christened on Instagram Stories, Rochelle wrote: "Today was a very special day", and followed the sweet post with several images from the party, including a gorgeous tiered birthday cake with matching cupcakes, goody bags for the guests, and a floral sign which read 'Valentina'.

Rochelle shared beautiful photos from the special day

Rochelle captioned the album: "Yesterday was a such a special day. Christening our little angel Valentina and celebrating her birthday for this weekend. So lucky to be blessed with such incredible friends and family, thanks to everyone for making it so special." Her followers were quick to praise the sweet snaps, with one writing: "Beautiful, really lovely photos," while another added: "I can't believe Valentina is turning one already!! #timeflies."

Rochelle shared a snap of Valentina's birthday cake

Rochelle recently opened up about her daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, to HELLO!, saying: "Alaia was a really hungry baby, so I knew when it was time to wean her. The guides say six months, but I started her on food at four months. I'll probably do the same with Vali. I think the girls take after me – I consumed so much when I was pregnant that they come out really hungry!" Speaking about their favourite foods, she continued: "[Alaia] is obsessed with olives. Savse weren't around when I was weaning Alaia, though she did test them for me and loved them. I'm trying to consciously make an effort to get the best food down Marvin and me, but also our children, so these are a lifesaver for a lot of people."

