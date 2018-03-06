Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black confirm the gender of their baby The couple shared their exciting baby news on Valentine's Day

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have confirmed they will be welcoming a baby boy later this year. The Olympic diver, who announced the couple's exciting news in February, revealed the unborn child's gender on Fearne Cotton's new podcast, Happy Place, on Monday. "We're going to have a little boy," he gushed. The pair are having their first child via a surrogate, but during the chat, 23-year-old Tom confessed that they had received some negative feedback. He shared: "With Kim Kardashian West, people felt sorry she's not able to have to have a child because of health reasons 'how lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that'. But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently."

Tom and Dustin, an American screenwriter, have been together since 2013, and were married on 6 May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon. When announcing their baby news, Tom took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the happy couple both holding a baby scan picture. He simply captioned the snap: "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY" along with two love hearts and an emoji depicting a family of three.

Dustin, 43, recently hinted that the couple were hoping to raise a family together during an appearance on BBC's Question Time. "I'm here from the United States of America, I didn't get to vote on Brexit, because in this country because I fell in love, because I call it home and because I hope to raise a family here, so I really do give a damn about how this country does and it seems like no one's got their eye on the ball, who's at the wheel of the ship," he said.

