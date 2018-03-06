Giovanna Fletcher debuts baby bump, talks morning sickness, pregnancy and more The couple are the proud parents to Buzz, three, and Buddy, two

Giovanna Fletcher has shared her excitement at expecting her third child with McFly husband Tom. The blogger debuted her baby bump at the Prince's Trust Awards, of which HELLO! is a media partner, on Tuesday and told us: "We're very excited. There was a pause there, I feel like there shouldn't have been. But yes, we are excited!" She added: "I don't feel that different to be honest. I felt a bit nauseous, but I had an actual stomach bug last week, and when that cleared everything else cleared. So I feel much better now. Second trimester and I'm feeling good!"

Giovanna, 33, and husband Tom, 32, are the proud parents to sons Buzz and Buddy, who are aware that a baby – and another sibling to share their toys with – is on the way. "Buzz knows, they both know. They have a younger cousin that they can relate to. They know that a younger baby is coming," said Tom. Giovanna added: "We've had friends who have had babies recently, so they know that babies are in tummies."

One of those couples is Tom's bandmate Danny Jones and his wife Georgia, who welcomed their first child, adorable baby Cooper, in January. "We went over and had a little visit. We had a little brunch, which was very nice," said Tom. "Our two went completely nuts and destroyed Danny and Georgia's house, while their newborn was nice and calm and asleep."

Tom and Giovanna were attending the Prince's Trust Awards on Tuesday in their role as ambassadors. The awards recognise disadvantaged young people who have improved their chances in life and have had a positive impact on their local community. "Our relationship with the Prince's Trust started this time last year," Tom explained. "That was the start of us becoming ambassadors, and since then we've been to a number of their programmes and seen what they do. It's amazing, life-changing work."

