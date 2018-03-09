Elizabeth Hurley reveals 'sweet' Hugh Grant has welcomed fifth child Hugh and Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein already have two children together

Congratulations to Hugh Grant, who has become a father for the fifth time! The Paddington 2 actor has welcomed his third child – and fifth in total – with his Swedish partner Anna Eberstein. Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, who he is still close friends with, revealed the exciting news during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Elizabeth was asked if she was surprised by the number of children Hugh has, to which she replied: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all."

When asked if she was shocked, the Royals star replied: "No, he's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Anna's mum confirmed the pregnancy in January

Hugh, who is notoriously private about his family life, never announced his girlfriend Anna's pregnancy, but Anna's mother Susanne Eberstein did confirm the exciting news in January. "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild," Susanne told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "She's due rather soon."

Anna most recently made a glowing appearance at the BAFTAs in February, just a couple of weeks before giving birth. The TV producer showed off her growing baby bump in a chic black number, abiding by the black dress code in support of the Time's Up campaign. Anna and Hugh already have two children together: their son John, who they welcomed in 2012, followed by a daughter in 2015. Hugh, 57, also has a seven-year-old daughter Tabitha and a son Felix with his former partner, Tinglan Hong.

The couple now have three children together

The Notting Hill star tends to keep his children out of the spotlight, but in a recent interview with People TV, he did touch upon fatherhood, saying that becoming a dad for the first time was "the nicest thing that's ever happened to me". Hugh revealed: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

