John Legend and Luna keep Chrissy Teigen 'happy' in cute Instagram video Chrissy Teigen said that the pair made her happy following the death of her beloved dog, Puddy

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her husband, John Legend, dancing with their baby daughter, Luna, and revealed that the pair have kept her "happy" following the sad death of her dog, Puddy. Posting the sweet clip on Instagram, she wrote: "Eyes still puffy from Puddy tears but they keep me happy." John and Luna are both dancing along to 'Wheels on the Bus', and their daughter is clearly delighted at her dad's antics, shouting "Yay!" and clapping at the end of their dance. Chrissy's fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "So cute I swear this song is a toddler anthem," while another added: "Lololol that's the most lit version of wheels on the bus."

Luna danced with her dad

The video came after several posts about her dog Puddy, who sadly passed away in early March. In the first album, the Lip Synch Battle host wrote: "Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything."

She continued: "Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything."