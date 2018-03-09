Luisa Zissman shares intimate picture of Sam Faiers breastfeeding her daughter The reality TV stars both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014

Luisa Zissman has been spending some quality time with fellow yummy mummy Sam Faiers. The reality TV stars, who have become firm friends since appearing in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, enjoyed a lavish brunch date with their newborn babies - and Luisa wasted no time in heaping praise on Sam's mothering techniques. Sharing a picture of her breastfeeding her four-month-old daughter Rosie, the former Apprentice contestant said: "Do you think I can stick Clemmie on there @samanthafaiers she's a bit dissatisfied with her bottle #TheGreatDebate #supermum."

Luisa Zissman posted this snap of Sam Faiers breastfeeding baby daughter

It's been four months since Luisa welcomed her third child, daughter Clemmie, into the world. Shortly after the arrival, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a snap showing her and Sam relaxing together while their daughters bonded. "Tired mum club with @samanthafaiers Indigo & Paul playing beautifully together while the baby girls get snuggles #newmums #babygirls," Luisa captioned the photo. Although Paul and Indigo were not in the shot, it's clear the mothers and their children are the best of friends.

STORY: Sam Faiers and Luisa Zissman introduce their newborn daughters to each other

The stars have been friends since appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014

The businesswoman is also a proud mother to 19-month-old daughter Indigo and seven-year-old Dixie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Oliver Zissma, while former TOWIE star Sam also shares two-year-old son Paul with her partner, property developer Paul Knightley. Their outing comes shortly after Sam's show The Mummy Diaries returned for series three. The new series of The Mummy Diaries focuses just as much on Sam's sister Billie Faiers, her partner Greg Shepherd, and their two children Nelly, three, and Arthur, one.

MORE: Sam Faiers opens up about son Paul's terrifying trip to A&E