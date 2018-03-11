Emma Willis shares gorgeous photo of daughters Isabelle and Trixie The Voice UK presenter shares her daughters, and son Ace, with husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis is fiercely protective of her children and rarely posts photos of them online, so fans were delighted when earlier in the week, the TV presenter took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her daughters Isabelle, eight, and one-year-old Trixie. The two little girls were pictured sitting at a stylish cream piano at the family's home while playing music together. It looks as if both girls are inheriting their musical abilities from their dad, Matt Willis, and the former Busted singer's Brit Awards were seen proudly displayed on top of the piano.

Emma Willis' two daughters Isabelle and Trixie are taking after their musical dad!

Paying a poignant tribute to her little girls to mark International Women's Day on Thursday, Emma wrote besides the photo that they "inspire and rock my world". She said: "Today we celebrate all the wonderful women around the world. And the little women of the future... The strength, positivity and kindness of these two fills me with pride and they inspire and rock my world every single day. Happy #InternationalWomensDay."

The Voice UK presenter, who is also mum to six-year-old son Ace, previously spoke about her decision to have three children, revealing that she was inspired by her own mum. She told Loose Women: "It was all lovely. We were sleeping again. They got on brilliantly and we had a lovely little even number. But then I was getting to 40 and my mum was 40 when she had my sister and it was her third and I probably thought I'd be the same because I'm obsessed with my mum. She's amazing."

Emma is also mum to son Ace, six

Emma and Matt got married in 2008, and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in the summer. And although busy with three young children the couple still make sure to find time for each other. While chatting to HELLO!, Emma opened up about their spontaneous date nights, saying: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"