Alex Jones says tearful goodbye to son Teddy as she spends Mother's Day away from him The doting mum is taking part in a six-day Sports Relief challenge, Mother Of All Challenges, starting in Loch Ness

Alex Jones was devastated as she left her one-year-old son Teddy ahead of Mother's Day, knowing that she was to spend the special occasion without her only child. The One Show host is taking part in Sports Relief's Mother Of All Challenges with four other mums, as they take on a five-day challenge around the UK to raise money for and awareness of maternal health issues. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Alex shared a black-and-white photo of Teddy and her husband Charlie Thomson, writing: "It was a tearful goodbye to this pair this afternoon. Inverness bound for Mother Of All Challenges for Sports Relief. Here we go."

Alex Jones was sad to be away from son Teddy on Mother's Day

Having recently released her parenting novel, Winging It, focusing on older first time parents, Alex, 40, opened up about the challenges she faced following Teddy's birth. Taking to the Mail on Sunday, the star revealed that she was worried that she would lose her dream job on The One Show if she didn’t return to work quickly after having her son. "I was worried I’d lose my place on the sofa, because in television you can’t take anything for granted," she said. Alex also added that her bosses were incredibly supportive, and made sure she was ready to return just three months after Teddy's birth.

Little Teddy turned one in January

The proud mum celebrated Teddy's first birthday in January, and reflected on the possibility of having more children in the future.She said: "It would be amazing if Ted had a brother or sister but I’m wise enough to know we’d be very lucky for that to happen so soon." As well as praising Teddy's arrival for helping to make her relationship with Charlie "a lot stronger," Alex also revealed that since becoming a parent, she had grown a lot closer to her co-host Matt Baker, a father-of-two himself. "Having Ted has definitely brought Matt and me closer. Before, Matt was a family man while Charlie and I were still going to restaurants and bars; now we have the same pace to our lives, we’re on the same page," she said.