Holly Willoughby brings son Harry to work on Mother's Day - see the sweet photo The TV presenter made sure that working wouldn’t stop her spending time with her children

Like a lot of working mums, Holly Willoughby felt guilty having to spend time away from her children on Mother's Day. However, the TV presenter resolved the problem easily by bringing oldest son Harry, eight, to work with her ahead of Dancing on Ice's final show on Sunday night. In a photo posted on the TV presenter's Instagram account, Harry is seen watching on from the studio, looking like a pro sporting a pair of headphones. "Working on Mother’s Day but bought my boy with me... he’s loving it... but not as much as me... #Harry," Holly captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to praise Holly – who is notoriously private when it comes to her children - for not sharing a photo of his face. One wrote: "Just love how you don’t exploit your lovely kids," while another said: "Harry is a lucky boy to have such an awesome mummy. Happy Mother's Day Holly." A third added: "Such a beaut and a great mother."

Holly Willoughby's son Harry enjoyed a visit to his mum's work at Dancing on Ice

Earlier in the day, Holly was treated to a handmade present from her football-mad first-born. The adorable little boy had drawn his mum a picture, which read: "I love you more than I love football." The This Morning host has previously spoken about her sons love of the sport, telling best friend Fearne Cotton on Lorraine: "If he isn’t playing it he is watching it."

Harry recently revealed that Harry was an Arsenal fan, after sharing a photo of him and his dad, Dan Baldwin, watching the game against Man City. "Father and son at the League Cup final yesterday at Wembley," she wrote. "Love this photo… Harry's catching up with Dan! Arsenal 0-3 Man City." Holly completed the caption with a sad face emoji – hinting that the boys had been cheering on Arsenal on the day.

Harry gave Holly a sweet drawing as her Mother's Day gift

Also mum to Belle, six, and Chester, three, Holly spoke to HELLO! about the joys of motherhood. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

