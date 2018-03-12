Liam Payne pays sweet Mother's Day tribute to 'Momma Bear' Cheryl The dad-of-one also thanked his own mum, Karen, in a sweet message on social media

Liam Payne marked Cheryl's second Mother's Day on Sunday in the sweetest of ways! The former One Direction singer took to Twitter to honour the mother of his son, Bear, as well as his own mum, Karen. Affectionately calling Cheryl 'Momma Bear,' Liam thanked her for making his son's life so "incredible". He wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and the two best mums I know my own mum and momma [bear emoji] thanks for making the first year of my sons life incredible I’ve never seen love like this before it really is special and amazing to watch x."

Liam Payne's sweet Mother's Day tribute to Cheryl and his mum

Cheryl also paid tribute to her own mum, Joan, sharing a beautiful throwback photo of the pair when the singer was a little girl. In the picture, which was taken in a photo booth, the Fight For This Love singer looked cute dressed in a pink dress, with her hair in bunches tied with matching ribbons. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers doing the best for their children. I hope today you are feeling loved and appreciated," Cheryl captioned the photo.

Cheryl as a little girl with her mum Joan

It's an exciting time for Cheryl and Liam, who are set to celebrate son Bear's first birthday later in the month, on 22 March. Ahead of the big day, an insider revealed that the couple will be hosting an intimate family gathering, having reportedly asked guests not to bring their son any presents, so as not to "spoil" the little boy. A source told the Mail Online: "They’re planning an intimate family party for Bear’s first birthday with just their immediate family members from both sides. They didn’t want to have a big party, they want to enjoy the day with their close family. They have asked for no presents as they don’t want to spoil Bear and they are hosting at their house."

Although Cheryl is notoriously private about Bear, she recently opened up about motherhood to the Mirror, saying: "It's challenging, that’s for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant." She also chatted to The Sun about why she kept away from the spotlight during her pregnancy, explaining: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.' [Motherhood] changes your life completely, but in the most amazing way. But I've had the best six months of my life. Really."