Kylie Jenner reveals how mum Kris reacted to her surprise pregnancy news The 20-year-old reality TV star welcomed baby Stormi in February

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for the whole nine months, Kylie Jenner is gradually sharing details about motherhood and her newborn daughter Stormi. The 20-year-old has revealed how her mum Kris Jenner reacted to her surprise news, after one fan asked: "What was mama Kris' reaction when you told her you were pregnant??" Kylie replied on Twitter: "She was sooo supportive. I love my mama."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who gave birth in February, also revealed which sister she told first. "I think it was Khloé! Maybe Kourtney," she replied to another fan. Kylie praised her boyfriend and father of her child, Travis Scott, for being "the best" with their daughter, and revealed that the couple originally thought they were having a boy.

Baby Stormi and proud great-grandmother Mary Jo Campbell

Opening up about her pregnancy, Kim Kardashian's half-sister said she loved every minute of it and only had one complaint. "There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol," she tweeted. "I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot." The new mum also revealed her strangest craving, writing: "Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven't had one since I had her. So strange! Lol." Kylie also admitted that she couldn't stop eating doughnuts and In-N-Out burgers.

Take a peek inside baby Stormi's lavish nursery

Kylie welcomed her daughter in February

Kylie gave birth on 1 February, sharing the surprise news with her fans on Twitter and Instagram. The reality TV star apologised for keeping her followers in the dark, after she refused to confirm or deny her pregnancy. The young mum has been making up for her social media absence though, by sharing a few photos of her adorable daughter online.

She recently posted a snap holding baby Stormi, captioning it: "My angel baby is 1 month old today." Kylie has since followed it up with another picture of Stormi and the baby's great-grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, Kris Jenner's mum. "I mean… does it get any better than this?" she wrote.