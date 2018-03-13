﻿
Brendan Cole and Zoe Hobbs welcome second baby!

The former Strictly star is now a doting dad of two

Gemma Strong

Congratulations to Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs, who are now the proud parents to a brand new baby boy, who they welcomed on Monday. The proud parents have named their baby Dante. New Zealand-born Brendan, 41, and British model Zoe have been married since 2010, and are already proud parents to five-year-old daughter Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012. They announced the news of Zoe's second pregnancy in September, with Brendan sharing a Boomerang video of his wife showing off a tiny baby bump, which he captioned: "Hey all… @thezoecole and I have news…" Zoe then posted a family photo taken on the beach, telling her followers: "Yes it's true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage!" She added the hashtags, #whathavewedone, #babyonboard, #excitedandscared and #morejunkinthetrunk."

Earlier this month, Brendan shared a sweet photo as the couple prepared to welcome their second-born. The star uploaded a snapshot of some brand new baby socks from JoJo Maman Bebe, which he captioned: "New arrival coming soon. Not long now…" His post was met with messages of congratulations from fans – many of whom also took the opportunity to commiserate with the star over his departure from Strictly. "Congratulations! Can't believe Strictly not renewing your contract. I am certain they will lose a lot of viewers. I won't be watching," one wrote. A second added: "Exciting times! Look forward to following what you do next after Strictly, supporting you all the way."

