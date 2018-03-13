Jacqueline Jossa shows off blossoming baby bump in sweet Instagram post The EastEnders star is expecting her second baby with husband Dan Osborne

She is due to welcome her second child later this year. And on Monday, Jacqueline Jossa took a moment to reflect on the year ahead as she shared a sentimental message with her followers. The EastEnders star, who is already a proud mother to daughter Ella, posted a lovely picture of her bare, blossoming bump with the accompanying caption: "This summer I have so much to look forward too! My two best friends slash cousins are both getting married! I couldn't be happier for them both."

Speaking about her pregnancy, Jacqueline added: "Also our last member of this family will be here!! Ready to meet their older brother and sister!! I can't wait to meet you now baby." She concluded: "There are so many things I want to achieve after the summer… My mind is constantly working on what's next and I am just so excited for it all. I feel ALIVE right now! Inspired and ready to go!"

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath the sweet snap, with one saying: "Can't beat a baby bump... you look amazing and so happy." Another said: "Wow you are definitely in the second trimester now, feeling alive and full of energy." A third post read: "You look amazing! So natural! You also have an incredible voice so you should be confident with it."

Jacqueline and her former TOWIE star husband Dan Osborne are gearing up for the arrival of their second child together. The pair married in June 2017, and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship. Jacqueline also bid farewell to her character Lauren Branning on EastEnders in February after playing the popular character for eight years.

