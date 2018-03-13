WATCH: Sam Faiers shows her home birth in emotional video The doting mum welcomed second baby, daughter Rosie, in November

Sam Faiers recently said that giving birth to baby daughter Rosie was "really nice", with the TV star getting to experience her dream home birth this time around. The mother-of-two welcomed her daughter surrounded by her family, with her sister Billie on hand to film it on her phone. Footage shortly after Sam had Rosie is to be shown on the new series of Sam's hit reality TV show, The Mummy Diaries, and ahead of the programme on Wednesday, a sneak-preview from the emotional video has been released. In the clip, Sam, overwhelmed with joy, is seen cradling her newborn as she tells her two-year-old son Paul that he has a baby sister.

Sam Faiers had a "really nice" home birth

"Paul, it's your little sister," Sam told her son. "When she was born she was put on my chest, your body is just in shock. But when I looked up, the first person I saw was baby Paul," the star told the camera. Wiping back the tears, she continued: "Having him there was just amazing. Then he kissed me, and I can't even put into words how amazing that moment was." Baby Rosie was born on 11 November, and Sam took a while to decide on the name for her little girl. Many fans took to giving their suggestions in the lead-up to the reveal, with many suggesting another pretty flower name, Poppy, due to her birthday falling on Remembrance Day.

Sam Faiers' home birth video features on The Mummy Diaries

The cute baby recently made her first live TV appearance on This Morning, winning over hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the process. "She's the best behaved baby, ever," Holly gushed, with Phil adding: "She's got the most beautiful smile." While discussing the third series of The Mummy Diaries, Sam spoke about her decision to feature Rosie's birth on TV. "The footage is very raw," she said. "It was actually a really nice birth, compared to my first birth which was a back-to-back labour of 26 hours, it was four hours and I wasn’t screaming or shouting. It was a nice experience." When questioned on her decision to share the birth on TV, Sam said. "We don’t hold back. In terms of the birth, it was the biggest thing to happen to me in the series. There's nothing gruesome about it."

