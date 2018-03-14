Brendan Cole's wife Zoe shares first photo of baby boy! The couple also have a five-year-old daughter Aurelia

Brendan Cole's wife Zoe has shared the most precious photo of their newborn son, Dante. The mum-of-two uploaded the first snap of her baby boy on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Dante by only showing his legs and feet. Zoe noted: "Two little sets of ducky feet. Bandy legs just like his daddy!"

She continued: "Thanks for all your kind comments on the arrival of our baby boy. We're all super in love with him especially big sister Aurélia who can't bear to let him out of her sight. He came right when I asked him to on Daddy's day off. The power of the mind and the universe is good like that #newbaby #babyboy #babynews#familyoffour #lifeisgood #tiredmummy#babybubble #tinydancer."

The couple welcomed their son on Monday

New Zealand-born Brendan, 41, and British model Zoe have been married since 2010, and are also the proud parents to five-year-old daughter Aurelia, who was born on Christmas Day in 2012. They announced the news of Zoe's second pregnancy in September, with Brendan sharing a Boomerang video of his wife showing off a tiny baby bump, which he captioned: "Hey all… @thezoecole and I have news…"

Zoe also posted a family photo taken on the beach, telling her followers: "Yes it's true! Came back from Mallorca recently with a little excess baggage!" She added the hashtags, "#whathavewedone, #babyonboard, #excitedandscared and #morejunkinthetrunk."

Speaking to HELLO! in January about his impending arrival, Brendan said: "It's funny because with the first one, you have no idea what you're in for. And it's like, wow, every day is a new jump. Now that we know what we're in for, it's like, ok are you ready to welcome this little thing into the world? It's a little bit scary in some ways, because we know what's coming." His wife Zoe added: "And to do it all again, after five years!"

Of Aurelia having a new baby brother, Brendan said: "She understands. It's one of the best moments I've had in a long time. Telling her that she's going to have a little brother or sister. It's pretty special." Zoe added: "I think just being able to see the two of them together, it's going to be amazing. You can't really prepare for that but I think it'll be wonderful."