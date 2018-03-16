Drew Barrymore shares her parenting tricks for being a working mum The Santa Clarita Diet star is a mum to two young daughters

Drew Barrymore has shared her experiences of being a busy working mum, and the feelings of guilt she experiences for having to go away for work. The Santa Clarita Diet star admitted she is still trying to find ways to help her children adjust to her being away from home for extended periods of time, and paid tribute to her ex-husband Will Kopelman, who she credited for being the "best dad" and caring for their daughters while she is filming.

Sharing a photo of her daughter Olive with her 8.5 million Instagram followers, Drew explained that she has set up a calendar system so the five-year-old can count down the days until she comes home. Drew also ensures to talk positively about her work, so that the youngster doesn't develop bad associations with having a career. "I don't say 'I have to go to work' with a grimace on my face, because I fear it will make her feel negative about something a lot of mums must do to provide," she explained.

Drew Barrymore has developed a calendar for her daughter Olive to see when she is away

Drew continued: "I feel guilty as hell for being away (and what mother doesn't?!) But I try a way to empower me and my kids into something more positive. I don't blame work, I own the responsibility. I will be patient when she is upset if I am away."

Fortunately, Drew has developed an incredible support network, including her ex Will, who she describes as an "amazing dad". Sharing another sweet photo of Olive and Will together, Drew wrote: "So I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that's not everyone's situation and I never take it for granted."

Drew credited her ex-husband Will for being an "amazing dad" to their daughters

The 43-year-old said it was particularly important as she "never had family" when she was growing up. "That's also a support system I cherish every day of my life. I love my family and everyone in it. Because they form these little girls too. And man, did I pick well!" Drew said.

